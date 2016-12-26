Maloney and Velázquez call for investigation into alleged Russian election hacks

U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velázquez, whose districts include parts of Brooklyn, have joined with other U.S. officials in calling for investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Maloney and Velázquez added their voices to those of four U.S. Senators— Democrats Chuck Schumer and Jack Reed and Republicans Lindsey Graham and John McCain — who together on Sunday to call for a special Senate investigative committee.

U.S. intelligence agencies have voiced concern that cyberwarfare tactics favoring the election of President-elect Donald Trump — including the breach of the Democratic National Committee’s computer system — may have been directed by Russia’s President Putin. Trump has openly scoffed at the idea that Russia actively contributed to his presidential victory.

The path is muddled in the DNC’s case for a number of reasons, ICIT senior fellow James Scott says, including the poor security of the DNC’s servers, the DNC’s attraction as a target for bad actors, and because the malware discovered on the DNC systems were “well-known, publically disclosed, and variants could be purchased on Deep Web markets and forums.”