Robert Steele: The DHS-FBI Report Against the Russians is Absolute Crap — Our Own Traitors, Not the Russians, Are the Real Enemy – UPDATE 3

UPDATE 3: What’s new and cool? Trump & Putin showing restraint while both they and the public understand the US secret world and the US media lie for a living. This may be the first World War stopped in its tracks by public intelligence.

UPDATE 2: Original 1994 warning letter to USG that was ignored; Mark Bowden on 1st Digital World War — US lost because USG is incompetent at everything cyber — willfully so.

UPDATE 1: John McAfee: ‘I Can Guarantee You, It Was Not the Russians’

The neo-fascist, neo-conservative coup against Donald Trump, the accidental president, continues. General Wesley Clark clearly articulated the success of the first coup. Others have articulated how the Deep State controls not just the US Government, but the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the parent of Gladio false flag terrorism (which just assassinated the NATO Chief Auditor and probably the Russian Ambassador in Turkey as well), and Germany, where Angela Merkel is planning a European army and a European war against Russia rooted in illegal immigration she has encouraged and false flag attacks in which she is complicit.

Vladimir Putin is to be saluted for not expelling US officers — most known to Russia, CIA’s dirty little secret is that it does not have a deep bench and will lie to the President about this — when Donald Trump takes power, among his priorities must be the cleansing of the FBI (cleaning out the pedophile, Zionist, Opus Dei, and Wall Street “protectors”) rapidly followed by a tripling of the FBI budget and a redirection on the 500 traitors who actively betray the public interest on behalf of foreign powers.

Here is the DHS-FBI report: DHS-FBI Crap Report on Russian Cyber

FACT: In no way does this unprofessional “high school level” report demonstrate that the Russians “hacked” anything, least of all the DNC (that was NSA hacking-leaking and insider leaking) and Podesta (that was a singleton phishing expedition by someone who does not speak Russian, we know this from their Yandex account set-up). As I note in the below proposed press release delivered to Jim Clapper via email — his last opportunity to grasp what little is left of his integrity — there is a difference between hacking, leaking, and manipulating. My summary for Jim Clapper is still the best summary of what actually happened, the other three links are the best technical denunciation of the lies from DHS-CIA-FBI, my own early summary with structured links, and a final link to all posts at this blog focused on the false narrative against the Russians.

