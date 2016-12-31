RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson's Russia List table of contents :: JRL 2016-240 :: Friday, 30 December 2016

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International AffairsThe contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.JRL 1. www.rt.com: Putin: Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions.2. Sputnik: News of Anglo-American School of Moscow Closure False – Russian Foreign Ministry.3. Russia Beyond the Headlines: Survival guide: How to survive New Year, Russian-style. A popular Russian saying holds that the way you spend New Year’s Eve is the way you will spend the entire year. Throughout 2016, RBTH has tried to provide you with advice on such crucial topics as how to drink with Russians, how to understand Russian women, how to behave when you are invited to somebody’s home and similarly important topics. Now we will help you prepare for New Year. This is the most popular4. The National Interest: Doug Bandow, Newsflash: Russia Is Not the Soviet Union.5. Consortiumnews.com: Robert Parry, Details Still Lacking on Russian ‘Hack.’ The mainstream U.S. media is all atwitter about Russia having to pay a price for hacking into Democratic emails and supposedly tilting the U.S. election to Donald Trump, but the evidence still is lacking.6. The Hill: FBI, DHS release report on Russia hacking.7. www.washingtonsblog.com: What The Russian Hacking Report DOESN’T Say.8. www.rt.com: ‘Not the Russians’: John McAfee talks hacking allegations, cybersecurity with Larry King (VIDEO)9. The White House: Statement by the President on Actions in Response to Russian Malicious Cyber Activity and Harassment.10. The White House: FACT SHEET: Actions in Response to Russian Malicious Cyber Activity and Harassment.11. The White House: Press Call on the Administration Response to Russian Malicious Cyber Activity and Harassment.12. New York Times editorial: President Obama Punishes Russia, at Last.13. www.rt.com: Annie Machon, Report on Russian hacking: ‘Case of fake news & propaganda’14. Bloomberg: Trump Has Tough Choice After Obama Sanctions on Russia Hack.15. www.rt.com: Report on ‘Russian hacking’ offers disclaimers, barely mentions Russia.16. The National Interest: Matthew Rojansky, Russia and America’s Cyber Deterrence Dilemma. Sanctions won’t deter future Russian cyber attacks not only because of Washington’s limited ability to impose costs on officials it believes ordered the hacking, but because neither side is ready to accept deterrence in the cyber domain.7. SC Magazine UK THE CYBER-SECURITY SOURCE: Report casts doubt on Russia’s role in US election breaches. The Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology casts doubt on allegations that Russia attempted to hack US election, saying the evidence is lacking.18. Foreign Affairs: Dmitri Trenin, Russia’s Post-Soviet Journey. From Europe to Eurasia.19. TASS: Experts on what’s in store for Russia’s economy in 2017.20. TASS: Former finance minister predicts Russia’s economy may have minimal growth in 2017. (Kudrin)