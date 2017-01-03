The Filthy US/Nazi Lie at the Heart of WWIII

This lie has pissed me off about six times a day for the past three years. It's the worst form of Nazi-inspired, anti-communist, US propaganda. It is of the same calibre as the Nazi-style attempt to portray Russians as hacking the 2016 US elections — and deflect the blame from Hillary and the DNC who were warned they would lose if they tried to force this despised candidate on America.. So, I'm going to get it off my chest on the first work day of 2017. Eric Zuesse, the forensic historian and publisher of Washington's Blog, lays it out clearly. He, better than most, is able to articulate the Nazi doctrine that is being fully embraced by the US Deep State and a few of their most intimate allies.

New York Times Continues Lying About Ukraine

The New York Times’s hiding — for nearly three years after this massively important historical event — the U.S.-imposed bloody coup that occurred in Ukraine during February 2014, makes the Times’s hiding of it from the public, become by now no longer merely egregious ‘news’-reporting, but finally lying about history: it’s an egregious lie about a major event of recent world history — a worse lie as each year passes without the Times’s acknowledgment that they had been hiding it from their readers, all along; hiding the news, until it became history — a lie which is harder to extricate themselves from, as each year passes and as this event becomes more and more important, because it accumulates more and more consequences, all of which are bad.

So: when will the NYT finally come out publicly acknowledging that the coup existed — that it was a «coup», and no ‘revolution’ (such as they’ve falsely claimed it to have been, and still refer to it)? Will it remain unstated (to have been a coup), until decades later?

