The criminal culture of theft that has been injected into virtually every line of China's 13th Five-Year Plan is unprecedented. From state sponsored smash and grab hacking and techno-pilfering, to corporate espionage and targeted theft of IP, never before in recorded history has IP transfer occurred at such a rapid velocity.

In this report, entitled "China's Espionage Dynasty: Economic Death by a Thousand Cuts," ICIT offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary structure of Chinese espionage initiatives and discuss the layers of espionage and theft as well as the malicious actors who carry out these overt and covert attacks on Western industry.