"Cyber-Jihad has quickly arrived on the scene and will only continue to grow and hyper-evolve. As a well-funded adversary, Cyber-Jihadists can easily outsource the more sophisticated attacks, purchase potent zero days, infiltrate and map networks and exfiltrate and manipulate data from America's virtually unprotected Internet of Things. The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer: James Scott" The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer: James Scott