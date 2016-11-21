Newsvine

The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer

Seeded on Mon Nov 21, 2016 12:44 PM
"Cyber-Jihad has quickly arrived on the scene and will only continue to grow and hyper-evolve. As a well-funded adversary, Cyber-Jihadists can easily outsource the more sophisticated attacks, purchase potent zero days, infiltrate and map networks and exfiltrate and manipulate data from America's virtually unprotected Internet of Things. The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer: James Scott" The Anatomy of Cyber-Jihad: Cyberspace is the New Great Equalizer: James Scott

