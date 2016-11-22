The United States election process has been at risk since the widespread adoption of electronic voting systems in 2002-2006. Even though researchers have spent the past decade demonstrating that Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) and optical scanning systems from every manufacturer are vulnerable along numerous attack vectors, our Nation is still plagued with a lack of transparency on the part of electronic voting system manufacturers and poorly trained election officials and staff.

Despite the recurring discussion on electronic voting vulnerabilities that occurs every four years, only limited attention is given to the systemic problem undermining American democracy. It is time for a complete overhaul in the electoral process’ cyber, technical and physical security. In this publication, entitled “Hacking Elections is Easy! Preserving Democracy in the Digital Age”,

the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, America’s leading cybersecurity Think Tank

