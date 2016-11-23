ICIT Analysis: Hacking Elections is Easy! Part One: Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures

I didn’t take it seriously until this:

Earlier there was a Report "Hacking Elections is Easy!" and it was also discussed by Security Experts from ICIT, FireEye, Cylance, HP. Now Alleged irregularities in key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin prompt demands for audit amid concerns over ‘foreign hackers’- The Guardian

True democracy relies on the reliability of the democratic process. The “Help America Vote Act”, passed in 2002, ushered in an era of uncertainty by proliferating the use of electronic voting systems vulnerable to cyber, technical and physical attack. More often than not, electronic voting systems are nothing but bare-bone, decade old computer systems that lack even rudimentary endpoint security. Despite the recurring discussion on electronic voting vulnerabilities that occurs every four years, only limited attention is given to the systemic problem undermining American democracy. It’s time for a complete overhaul in the electoral process’ cyber, technical and physical security.#ElectionRigging #Elections2016 #USElections2016 Read The Full Report Here