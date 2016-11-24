Newsvine

Sam Wayne

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 39 Comments: 2 Since: Dec 2013

Hacking Elections is Easy! Part 2: Psst! Wanna Buy a National Voter Database? Hacking E-Voting Systems Was Just the Beginning

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by Sam Wayne View Original Article: icitech.org
Seeded on Thu Nov 24, 2016 12:57 PM
Discuss:

This report, entitled “Hacking Elections is Easy! Part 2: Psst! Wanna Buy a National Voter Database? Hacking E-Voting Systems Was Just the Beginning”, aims to establish the need for a substantial discussion on this topic, to loosely define the relevant attack surface, and to demonstrate the need to secure electronic voting systems. Specifically, the report discusses .Hillary Clinton urged to call for election vote recount in battleground states (The Guardian) , This Report illustrate Election Hacking Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures that would have been used

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor