By Sam Wayne

2016 ICIT Gala & Benefit honorees included Federal CIO Tony Scott (2016 Pinnacle Award) and General (Ret.) Keith Alexander (2016 ICIT Pioneer), and featured a keynote address from Dr. Phyllis Schneck (Deputy Undersecretary, CS&C, DHS). This exclusive, invitation-only black tie affair brought together legislative leaders, federal agency executives, and private sector thought leaders to raise funds for ICIT and celebrate the accomplishments of the evening's honorees and the community as a whole. Source