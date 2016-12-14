Newsvine

Think Tank: DNC Hack Attribution Virtually Impossible

By Sam Wayne
Wed Dec 14, 2016 4:15 PM
A leading IT think tank has raised question marks over recent high-level assertions that Russia was behind cyber attacks designed to influence the outcome of the US election.

James Scott, senior fellow at the Washington-based Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), argued that other malicious actors could easily mimic the tools techniques and procedures (TTPs) of a well-known nation state group like the Kremlin-backed APT28 and APT29 teams.

 

They could look to vendor whitepapers to gain a good idea of their TTPs, and then head to the darkweb to obtain a malware variant or exploit kit commonly used by such a group. Source

