Newsvine

Sam Wayne

About Articles: 9 Seeds: 39 Comments: 2 Since: Dec 2013

China, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela, have funded political propaganda campaigns that digitally weaponized information by spreading disinformation and polarizing content throughout Western nations

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sam Wayne View Original Article: icitech.org
Seeded on Thu Dec 15, 2016 11:30 AM
Discuss:

Western systems lack the security and resiliency to withstand foreign compromise. Moreover, Incident Response techniques and processes are not comprehensive or holistic enough to definitively attribute an incident to a specific threat actor from the multitude of script kiddies, hacktivists, lone-wolf threat actors, cyber-criminals, cyber-jihadists, hail-mary threats, and nation-state sponsored advanced persistent threats (APTs), who all possess the means, motive, and opportunity, to attack minimally secured, high profile targets. read more here

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor