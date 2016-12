An 18-year-old Muslim woman who claimed that she was called a "terrorist" in the New York subway is facing up to one year in jail for false reporting of a crime.

Yasmin Seweid said that three white, drunk men targeted her in the subway, said racial slurs and tried to pull her hijab off her head.

Police could not find any witnesses or video evidence to back up the alleged incident on 1 December, and reportedly gave Ms Seweid multiple occasions to change her story. read more here