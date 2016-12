The US electoral college is expected to certify Donald Trump as president on Monday, despite a last-minute effort to thwart the Republican.

The institution's 538 electors will vote at state capitols nationwide.

A handful of Democratic electors have been organising a longshot bid to persuade their Republican counterparts to cast ballots against Mr Trump.

The process is usually a formality, but takes place this year amid claims Russian hackers tried to sway the vote. Source