Medical data: Accessible and irresistible for cyber criminals

Still, the 15.4 million records compromised this year means a lot of lives seriously disrupted. Scott noted that this past June, “the script kiddie 'thedarkoverlord' offered 9.3 million healthcare records on TheRealDeal market on the Deep Web.”

Earlier that month, the same person had offered more than 1 million records from three different organizations – activities documented in an ICIT report in September titled, “Your Life, Repackaged and Resold: The Deep Web Exploitation of Health Sector Breach Victims.”

Ted Harrington, executive partner at Independent Security Evaluators, added that the success of ransomware attacks against healthcare organizations means more criminals will be drawn to it. While ransomware is not necessarily aimed at stealing data, Harrington said attacks such as those against Medstar and Hollywood Presbyterian, “prove that it is a viable revenue channel for attackers.”