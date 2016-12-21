Report casts doubt on Russia's role in US election breaches

The Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology casts doubt on allegations that Russia attempted to hack US election, saying the evidence is lacking.

A new report has called into question the rash of accusations against Russia. James Scott Sr, a fellow at the Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), notes that not only is attribution a tricky game, but far less sophisticated than we might expect. Upon discovering a major breach or criminal group, fingers will often point towards Russia not only as an apparent haven for cyber-criminals but for the Kremlin's interest in cyberwarfare. The same was true recently when breaches on key figures within not only the Clinton Presidential campaign but the DNC led to huge embarrassment for large portions of the American political establishment. It also gave an apparent boost to Clinton's rival, Donald Trump, who won the American presidency last month.

Jeffrey Carr, CEO of Taia Global and an expert in cyber-warfare, thinks ICIT hit the nail on the head with this report. He told SC, “I believe that the US government is setting a dangerous and irresponsible precedent by blaming the Russian government based upon such a flimsy, unreliable and easily spoofed body of evidence.”