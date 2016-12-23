Law enforcement agencies are dealing with malware and ransom demands

FBI Special Agent J. Keith Mularski explains the dismantling of a criminal network of worldwide computer servers known as Avalanche in the takedown headquarters at National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) in Oakland on Friday.

The department’s IT people immediately advised the sheriff to pay the ransom associated with the malicious software that had infected his computer system. It wasn’t an exorbitant amount, and the cyber criminals who commit these types of crimes are known to hold up their end of the bargain. He would get the decryption key when the money was paid.

Still, the 14-year Lincoln County sheriff debated for 48 hours over what to do, finally conceding that freeing up his files was the most important consideration.

Using a county credit card, Sheriff Brackett’s IT provider bought the Bitcoins, followed the directions to wire the funds and got the decryption code.

“If you are employing really good, daily backup practices, ransomware shouldn’t be a problem,” Mr. Soghoian said.

Jim Scott, a senior fellow with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, said blaming a lack of resources for agencies that are hit with malware is no longer acceptable.