OPM, Dyn, Yahoo, the DNC, Russia, China, the cyber caliphate, and a vulnerable national critical infrastructure are eight reasons among an infinite multitude as to why America cannot afford to lose the traction, momentum, and continuity that is supplied by the current Federal CISO, Brigadier General (Retired) Gregory J. Touhill. Every second, cyber-adversaries are actively disrupting or compromising private sector systems critical to the American economy and public sector critical infrastructure systems vital to national security. Every day, a new cyberattack

impacts infrastructure systems, steals headlines, and harms American interests. Fear and disenfranchisement increasingly permeate American culture as the result of each incident that harms the American people and which the public retrospectively views as preventable. Meanwhile, critical infrastructure systems continue to age, insecure devices continue to be incorporated into existing networks, and cyber threat actors continue to probe, breach, and compromise American systems. United States critical infrastructure systems predominantly consist of antiquated legacy systems combined with insecure

Internet of Things (IoT) and BYOD technologies, and are incessantly besieged by script kiddies, hacktivists, cyber-criminals, lone-wolf threat actors, cyber-jihadists, hail-mary threat actors, and advanced persistent threat (APTs) groups from nations like China, Russia, etc., that intend to exfiltrate proprietary data, garner strategic intelligence, steal civilian and employee personal identity information (PII), launch multi-tiered cyber-kinetic attacks, or otherwise impact and inflict harm on United States citizens, government, systems, and culture. American critical infrastructure systems are plagued by a relentless and hyper-evolving threat landscape; however, key figures involved in the implementation and execution of the Cybersecurity National Action Plan (CNAP), such as Federal CISO Greg Touhill, are diligently improving the cyber posture of American systems in the public and private sectors, while simultaneously imbuing critical elements of cyber-hygiene into the workforce.