What to do when your data is hijacked

Just a second of distraction and hackers enter yours on your machine or network. Taking into account current trends is likely to be an attack of "ransomware", malicious software capable of encrypting data.

If this happens it may be useful to consult the Institute's report for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) which in part describes how to deal with the kidnappers data. Even if you have an up-to-date backup of the information, it can remain in the hands of criminals if the copy of the information contains the malware.

An "ransomware" attack works just like a rapture. Criminals will try to coerce him into paying a ransom for delivery of a decryption key that will give him back access to the information. Negotiating with criminals always has risks.