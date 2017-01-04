Russians Who Hit DNC Are Using Fake News to Hack U.S.

Fake news is more dangerous than you’d think. Deliberately falsified news reports aren’t just being used as propaganda to sway the gullible. Some of the Russian hackers blamed for infiltrating the Democratic National Committee are weaponizing fake news—inserting malware into bogus articles to get inside the networks of the unsuspecting.

For nearly a decade, various hacker groups accused of working for the Russian government have used fake news in cyberespionage campaigns targeting U.S. government, law enforcement, and military officials—not to mention think tanks, defense contractors, and universities. That’s according to more than a dozen reports and warnings issued by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, and other federal agencies over the last three years and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Private industry security firms, conducting their own research, have reached similar conclusions.

“Cyber-adversaries from Russia, China, and numerous other nations have been using real and fake news as social engineering lures (headlines, attachments, and links) for years, because news/fake news is an effective topic to coerce targets to open the lure and self-victimize,” James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, told The Daily Beast in an email.

“News or Fake News are both effective lures because the targets feel compelled to open the email or link in order to be informed [or] to be vindicated.”

Most recently, hours after Donald Trump became president-elect, a post-election campaign was launched against political supporters from both sides of the aisle. The hackers, believed to be tied to the Russian government, used fake news sent from Gmail addresses and what appeared to be hacked email accounts at Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, according to security firm Veloxity. Two of the emails claimed to be forwarded from the Clinton Foundation; others contained malicious links to efax or PDF attachments of news articles on topics including:

• “Elections Outcome Could Be revised [Facts of Elections Fraud]”• “The ‘Shocking’ Truth About Election Rigging”• “Why American Elections Are Flawed”• “Clinton Foundation FYI #1”

That same group—sometimes referred to as “the Dukes,” “APT29,” and “CozyBear”—is believed to be affiliated with Russia’s premiere intelligence service, the FSB. Both the U.S. government and private security analysts say that “CozyBear” was one of two that penetrated the DNC in the run-up to the 2016 election. Their hacks have used fake news in targeted cyberespionage campaigns since at least 2008, according to a report on their activity by F-Secure, a second cybersecurity firm.