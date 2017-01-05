The United States Cybersecurity culture is heavily rooted in practices of Security Theater, where an organization that suffers a data breach can invest in countermeasures that provide a feeling or sense of security without actually improving the cybersecurity threat posture of the organization.

In this publication, entitled “The Cybersecurity Show Must Go On: Surpassing Security Theatre and Minimal Compliance Regulations”, ICIT provides a brief analysis of this phenomenon to bring attention to this ineffective approach to cybersecurity and discuss its far-reaching implications.