Social media video appears to show torture of man in Chicago

Police say formal charges are expected to be filed Thursday against four suspects in connection with a half-hour video, which exploded on social media, that appears to show at least one black man torturing and taunting a white man and making disparaging remarks about President-elect Donald Trump.

The video was initially posted via Facebook Live under the account of someone named Brittany Herring and spread quickly via Twitter and under the hashtag #BLMKidnapping.

BLM is an apparent reference to the social justice group Black Lives Matter, which did not appear to have any connection to the video.

The video, linked to here, includes raw language.

Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said Wednesday that charges were expected to be filed within 24 hours. Duffin added that the suspects made "stupid decisions."

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday that four suspects were in custody.